Man and woman arrested for allegedly robbing eight-liner business

A man and a woman are arrested for allegedly attempting to rob an eight-liner business.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Victor Ruiz and Sandra Saenz out of Hebbronville.

According to reports, the incident happened in Bruni when Saenz allegedly stormed into a game room wearing a handkerchief and holding a gun.

Saenz then told an employee to put the cash into her purse.

The employee refused which is when she shoved the employee to the ground and fled the scene.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects by reviewing surveillance footage.

Both of them confessed and were taken to the county jail.