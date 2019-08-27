Man and woman accused of making a false report to police

A couple looking to report an alleged hit and run accident finds themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Laredo Police arrested both Diana Laura Sanchez, 20 and Juan Jesus Sanchez, 24 in the case.

The incident happened on July 5th when officers were called out to an accident at the 400 block of Riverhill Loop.

When officers arrived, both Diana and Juan stated that at around 1 a.m. someone had hit their Honda Civic and fled the scene.

Officers filed a police report and continued to investigate the matter.

A couple of days later, a victim of a hit and run accident advised police that he found the vehicle that hit his car at the 100 block of Salamanca Dr.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that the Honda Civic was the same vehicle that was involved in the previous hit and run case.

When authorities questioned Diana and Juan again about the accident, each provided conflicting stories that were different from what they had initially told the police.

As a result, both Diana and Juan were arrested and charged with making a false report to police.