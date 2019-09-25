Family of alleged thieves arrested

A man and a woman were arrested together in connection to organized criminal activity.

The Laredo Police Department received a call from a victim back in June who claimed that she had paid a company to pave a parking lot at her business.

According to reports, the victim paid $2,610 for the service but the work was never completed and the case was then transferred to the Crimes Against Property Unit for investigation.

Maria De Lourdes Gallegos, 56, and Gilberto Gallegos, 26, were both found to be suspects and each charged with theft of property and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Authorities say the father Gerardo Gary Gallegos is still at large.

The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the warrants of arrest for both and are being held at Webb County Jail with a combined $125,000 bond.