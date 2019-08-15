Man and woman arrested in drug bust

Two people are arrested after Laredo Police execute a search warrant at a Central Laredo home.

The incident happened on Wednesday when authorities raided a home at the 3100 block of West San Francisco Avenue and found a bag of marijuana and cocaine.

Police say a man and a woman were seen leaving the home prior to the search and were arrested at the intersection of Monterrey Avenue and E. Elm Street.

Both Leroy Hernandez, 28 and Meagan Romero, 27 were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.