Man and woman facing charges after drugs found during traffic stop

A man and a woman are facing charges after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of drugs.

Laredo Police arrested 46-year-old Mario Guadalupe Garza and 25 year old Joanna Navarro in the case.

The arrest happened on October 18th at around 8 a.m. when officers conducted a traffic stop on a dodge neon near the 3400 block of McClelland Avenue.

During questioning, the man identified himself as Ramon Garza but the name returned no history; however, an additional check in the system by assisting officers identified him as Mario Guadalupe Garza.

When officers searched the car, they allegedly found marijuana in Navarro’s purse.

Garza was arrested for providing false information to a police officer and Navarro was charged with possession.