Man and woman from Mexico arrested for money laundering

A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of over $100,000 in cash.

It happened this past week when a State Trooper pulled over a silver Chevy Aveo along I-35.

It was there that the trooper came across 11 bundles holding nearly $130,000 hidden in the center console and dashboard of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger, a woman and a man from Tamaulipas were arrested for money laundering.

The driver was also charged with evading arrest.

Both were taken to the Webb County Jail.