Man and woman from Mexico arrested for money laundering

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of over $100,000 in cash.
It happened this past week when a State Trooper pulled over a silver Chevy Aveo along I-35.
It was there that the trooper came across 11 bundles holding nearly $130,000 hidden in the center console and dashboard of the vehicle.
The driver and passenger, a woman and a man from Tamaulipas were arrested for money laundering.
The driver was also charged with evading arrest.
Both were taken to the Webb County Jail.