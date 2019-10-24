Man apprehended at bridge for alleged child assault

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry apprehended a bus passenger wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Resident alien Jesus Martinez, age 66, was arrested after being wanted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston on an outstanding felony warrant for Super Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child less than six years old.

The apprehension occurred on Thursday, October 24th at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. CBP officers conducted a primary examination on a male passenger arriving on a commercial bus from Mexico and referred him to secondary inspection due to a possible match to an outstanding warrant.

CBP officers conducted a fingerprint check and utilizing national law enforcement databases confirmed his identity as Martinez. Martinez was transported to Webb County Jail pending extradition proceedings and warrant adjudication.

“Our frontline officers continue to steadfastly uphold our border security mission,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The processing and identity verification of a man with an outstanding felony warrant for child molestation helps keep our community safe and illustrates our dedication to our mission.”

Charges and allegations contained in criminal complaints are merely accusations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.