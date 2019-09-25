Man arrest for possession of a controlled substance

An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers leads to a drug possession arrest.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 50-year-old Antonio Rodriguez and charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

The case unfolded on September 19th at around 2 p.m. when someone contacted Crime Stoppers reporting an alleged sale of narcotics involving a white Chevy Malibu.

Police were able to spot the vehicle at the intersection of Jefferson Street and San Bernardo Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

After pulling the driver over, authorities used a K-9 officer to search the vehicle, which is when officers found 0.98 grams of heroin.

Rodriguez was apprehended and taken to the county jail.

Laredo Police continue to encourage the community to report any suspicious activity.