Man arrested for alleged theft of vehicle

A man was arrested for the alleged theft of a vehicle at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

Roberto Carlos Guzman-Nolasco, age 22, was arrested at Bridge 1 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The case unfolded at approximately 11:00 PM on Tuesday, when the department was dispatched to Bridge 1 for a recovered stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, the officer met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers who stated that they had three male subjects detained. According to officials, the males were inside a Toyota Tacoma that was reported stolen out of Illinois.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Nolasco, had no proof of ownership of the vehicle or information indicating he was lawfully in possession of the vehicle. As a result, he was placed under arrest.