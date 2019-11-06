Man arrested after allegedly scamming client through washer sale

A man was arrested after allegedly accepting an order for multiple commercial washers and dryers, but keeping the money and never delivering the items.

Isidro Garcia Junior, age 62, was arrested and charged with theft of property before being remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

The case unfolded on September 12th at approximately 5 p.m. when an officer responded to a theft report. The victim stated that she paid about $9,000 for a set of commercial washers and dryers.

According to the victim, she ordered two washers in August 2017 for a total of $4,300, but was told the original order was affected by Hurricane Harvey. In 2018, the same seller advised the washers were en-route to be delivered and was asked if she would like to purchase two dryers to compliment the original order. She ordered the two dryers, paying $4,740.

However, the victim stated that none of the items were ever delivered.

Through the course of the investigation, Garcia was identified as the suspect. The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the warrant of arrest for Garcia.