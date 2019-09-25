Man arrested after 41 immigrants found in trailer

Laredo Police Officers have arrested a man after discovering 41 illegal immigrants inside a trailer he was allegedly driving.

While officers were working Operation Stonegarden, which includes cooperation with Customs and Border Protection, they observed a truck trailer parked on the side of the road at 8410 Tejas Loop.

Police investigated the truck and found 41 people in the back of the refrigerated trailer.

Border Patrol was called to the location and assisted LPD in removing the occupants from the trailer and took them into Immigration custody.

Officers identified the driver as Hector Hernandez Trejo, age 37.

Trejo was charged with 39 counts of smuggling of persons and 2 counts of smuggling of persons under the age of 18 years of age.

None of the occupants needed medical assistance and were in relatively good condition.