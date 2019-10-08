Man arrested after alleged burglary of local store

A man has been arrested in connection to the forced entry and burglary of a building.

Gabriel Gavin Johnson, age 56, was charged with the forced entry of a burglary of a building.

Police were dispatched in the early morning hours of almost 5 a.m. to the Steinmart on San Dario Avenue for a burglary. Upon arrival, officers observed that the front glass door was shattered.

The officers reviewed the security camera footage and found a male subject entering into the building after breaking the glass.

Through the course of the investigation, Johnson was identified as the suspect and remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.