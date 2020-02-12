Man arrested after alleged social media harassment

A man is arrested after allegedly harassing a woman through social media.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Daniel Damian Reyes was taken to Webb County Jail and charged with harassment with a $1,000 bond.

The case unfolded on February 1st when the officer met with the victim who stated that a male subject was harassing her through social media.

According to the victim, a man began to direct message her on Instagram asking her out. The victim told the male subject that she was already in a relationship and to leave her alone, but the male subject continued to message her throughout the night and early morning hours until the victim blocked him.

Through the course of the investigation, Reyes was identified as the suspect. The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed with securing the warrant of arrest for Reyes.