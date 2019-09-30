Man arrested after allegedly assaulting neighbor

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his neighbor with what has been classified as a deadly weapon.

Police were dispatched to an assault call where Juan Marcos Medellin, age 24, had allegedly assaulted his neighbor with a car iron.

According to the victim, he had just arrived home and was waiting for a family member to unlock the front door when Medellin assaulted him with the car iron in the stomach and arm, and subsequently broke the victim’s cell phone screen.

The officer proceeded to the residence of the suspect, where Medellin stated that the incident was spillover from a previous incident where the victim allegedly had a confrontation with Medellin’s sister.

Medellin was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.