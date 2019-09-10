Man arrested after allegedly pouring sugar in car gas tank

A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught attempting to damage another person’s vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested Emmanuel Munoz, 37 and charged him with criminal mischief.

The incident happened on July 20th when officers were called out to the 2600 block of Monterrey Street at around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, the victim along with several witnesses stated that they saw Munoz pour sugar into the victim’s gas tank.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

He was taken to the county jail on a $1,000 bond.