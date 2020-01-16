Man arrested after four months of alleged robberies

A man is caught after a nearly four month crime spree.

On December 18th and 19th, police say they were called to two different Walmarts in town.

In both cases Roman Soria allegedly went into the store and took several items without paying for them. However, Soria is also behind an alleged break in that happened October.

Soria's ex-girlfriend claims that he assaulted her in her home.

On Wednesday night police were called out to a robbery at a Stripes store where a clerk said a man threatened him and demanded money.

The clerk said the man allegedly had a knife in his pocket and fled the scene.

Through the investigation it was found that Soria was allegedly behind the robbery. He's been charged with theft of property, burglary, and robbery.