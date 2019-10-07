Man lies to police about alleged hit and run

A man was arrested after allegedly contacting the police to report that he had been the victim of a hit and run incident, however police quickly learn that he was actually the suspect in a hit and run.

Alfonso Solis, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of false statement to a police officer and another count of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

The case unfolded on Saturday when the department was dispatched to the 2800 block of Monterrey St. for a hit and run collision report. The officer met with the complainant, identified as Solis, who stated that sometime overnight his black GMC Yukon had been hit while it was parked outside his residence.

The officer began investigating the vehicle and area and observed that the Yukon did in fact have damages consistent with an accident. However, the officer noticed that there was no debris in the area around the Yukon indicating the accident occurred there.

The officer proceeded to check history on any hit and run accidents involving a black Yukon and noticed that another officer was at the scene of a hit and run at the HEB Parking lot on Zapata Highway. The officer noted that the suspect vehicle in that accident was a dark in color GMC Yukon.

After Solis was confirmed as the driver, and the Yukon as the suspect vehicle in that accident, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Laredo Police Department for booking and processing and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond.