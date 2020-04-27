Man arrested after police find bundles of drugs inside tractor trailer

An anonymous tip leads to the seizure of over 2,000 pounds of illegal narcotics.

Laredo Police arrested Francisco Arturo Neri Jr. and charged him with possession of marijuana.

The arrest was made on Thursday, April 23rd when officers received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a business located at the 7900 block of Mines Road.

When police arrived, they found multiple people unloaded packages of cellophane from a tractor-trailer that was parked inside a yard.

Several suspects fled the scene, but authorities were able to detain Neri.

When officers searched the trailer, they found a total of 112 cellophane bundles of marijuana which weighed roughly 2,430 pounds.

Police would like to remind the community to contact them if they see something suspicious in their area by call them at 795-2800.