Man arrested after police find, drugs, weapons and cash inside home

Authorities raid a central Laredo home and find drugs, cash, and weapons over the weekend.

The discovery was made after Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home at the 3400 block of E Ash Street on Friday, February 21st.

The warrant was the result of an investigation into the alleged sale of narcotics coming frame the home.

Officers searched the residence and found 9.6 grams of cocaine, xanex, unused syringes, 18.9 grams of heroin and a .22 caliber rife.

The man inside the home identified as Martin Camacho Jr, 33 was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.