Man accused of taking money for project that he never started

A local resident looking to make some improvements to her home is conned out of hundreds of dollars.

The incident happened back on April 6th at around 10 in the morning when officers were called out to a theft call at the 1900 block of Port Edward Avenue.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that she paid Roberto Jimenez, 32, $400 to perform a construction project at her residence.

The woman stated that Jimenez took the money but never got started on the project.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Jimenez.

As a result, he was arrested and charged with a theft of property.