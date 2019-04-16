Man arrested after sending authorities on high speed chase

A man is facing charges after sending authorities on a 20 mile chase on I-35.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the incident happened on Monday when troopers attempted to stop a car who failed to yield at Mile Marker 25.

DPS says the driver almost caused an accident with a motorcycle when he was speeding down the highway to Laredo.

The chase came to a stop in the 500 block of Norwich Loop.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Ignacio Alvarez Junior.

He was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving, DWI, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and human smuggling.