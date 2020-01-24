Man arrested after stealing money from employer

A man is arrested for allegedly stealing $800 dollars from his employer.

Osvaldo Santana, age 26, is facing charges of theft of property.

According to police, they received a call from Santana's employer stating that for the last few months, he would allegedly enter the manager's office and take small amounts of money from the box.

The employer says in total, Santana allegedly stole 800 dollars in cash.

Through the course of the investigation Santana was identified as the suspect through surveillance video.