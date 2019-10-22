Man arrested during Auto Theft Task Force operation

A man was arrested after being caught allegedly burglarizing a vehicle during Auto Theft Task Force’s operation.

Luz Carlos Martinez-Sanchez, age 32, was arrested at the 1000 block of Farragut Street and charged with burglary of vehicle, theft of property, and possession of identifying information.

The case unfolded on Saturday, October 19 when the Auto Theft Task Force, in a continued effort to locate and arrest suspects burglarizing vehicles, conducted an operation which consisted of canvassing the downtown area for criminal activity.

At approximately 12:07 a.m. on Sunday investigators detained a male subject identified as Martinez-Sanchez after he was observed burglarizing a Mazda truck by the 1000 block of Farragut Street.

At the time of his detention, Martinez-Sanchez was in possession of two passports, a handbag, and approximately $20 in U.S. currency which he attempted to steal from the Mazda.

Martinez-Sanchez was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Laredo Police Department for booking and processing and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of no bond.