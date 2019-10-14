Man arrested for alleged assault of relative

A man is arrested for allegedly attacking a relative while demanding money for drugs.

Source: MGN Online

Gerardo Perez Junior, age 24, was arrested yesterday on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on August 10th when Laredo police were called out to a home located on the 100 block of Allen Drive for a domestic disturbance call.

The victim told officers Perez showed up demanding money to buy drugs.

When the victim refused, Perez allegedly became violent, pushing the victim to the ground and holding him down with his knee, then reportedly escalated the situation even further.

"While he was doing that, Perez Junior actually brandished a knife and began stabbing the ground around the head of the victim, causing the victim to fear for his life," said Emanuel Diaz from the Laredo Police Department. "After that, he fled the scene before officers could arrive."

Perez was tracked down and arrested.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail on a $40,000 bond.