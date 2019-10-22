Man arrested after fleeing scene of accident

A man was arrested after he attempted to flee an alleged hit and run accident.

Jose Angel Zendejo, age 23, was arrested at the 2600 block of Canelo Drive and charged with accident involving damages.

The case unfolded at approximately 12:24 a.m. on June 9th when officials were dispatched to an accident with injuries call at the intersection of La Pita Mangana Road and Sepulveda Lane. The suspect vehicle had allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

As the officer arrived on scene, he met with the female driver and her two children. According to the woman, she was driving East on La Pita Mangana when a vehicle disregarded the stop sign on Sepulveda Lane and collided with her vehicle.

The female stated that the suspect vehicle fled the scene driving West on the Eastbound lanes of La Pita Mangana. Assisting officers canvassed the scene and were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

Through the course of the investigation, the officer was able to identify Zendejo as the driver of the vehicle.

He was transported to the Laredo Police Department for booking and processing and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond.