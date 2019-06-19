Man arrested for aggravated assault

Police arrest one of the men responsible for an alleged ambush that happened three months ago.

Laredo Police arrested Javier Neira, 29, and charged him with aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened back in March 16th when officers were called out to the 7500 block of McPherson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was allegedly beaten up.

According to witnesses, the man was attacked by several men who fled the area.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Division who was able to track down Neira as one of the suspects.

He was taken to the county jail on a $50,000 bond.

Authorities are still investigating the case and more arrests could be pending.