Man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

On Wednesday, the Laredo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force Officer arrested 54-year-old Rene Gonzalez.

The case came to light on October 18th after Laredo Police Department initiated an investigation into claims that Gonzalez had assaulted a child through sexual contact.

After a thorough investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence and probable cause to secure an arrest warrant for Gonzalez.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, and indecency with a child.