Man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
On Wednesday, the Laredo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force Officer arrested 54-year-old Rene Gonzalez.
The case came to light on October 18th after Laredo Police Department initiated an investigation into claims that Gonzalez had assaulted a child through sexual contact.
After a thorough investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence and probable cause to secure an arrest warrant for Gonzalez.
He was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, and indecency with a child.