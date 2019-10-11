Man arrested for alleged burglary of habitation

A man was arrested after the alleged burglary of several items, including a PlayStation.

Brandon Jesus Serna, age 18, was charged with burglary of habitation and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

The case unfolded on September 16th when police responded to burglary of habituation call. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim who stated that her house had been burglarized and assorted items stolen.

According to the victim, a PlayStation video game console along with assorted games and a controller had been taken, in addition to household cleaning products.

Through the course of the investigation, Serna was identified as the suspect. The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the warrant of arrest for Serna.