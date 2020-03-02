Man arrested for alleged burglary of restaurant

A man is arrested after being caught on camera getting into a restaurant after hours.

Nineteen year old Rogelio Torres was arrested and charged with burglary of a building.

According to police, the incident happened back in January. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Springfield for a burglary alarm.

One officer noticed the property had damages and the cash register was left open.

Through the course of the investigation, Torres was identified as the suspect through surveillance video and his fingerprints at the scene.