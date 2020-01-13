Man arrested for alleged credit card abuse

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card.
Mauricio Antonio Garcia, 28 years old, is charged with credit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle.
According to reports, a woman called police in December saying her wallet had been taken from her vehicle.
The wallet had her debit and credit cards as well as $200 in cash.
The investigation led to Garcia as it was found he reportedly used the card at a local convenience store.
He was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.