Man arrested for alleged credit card abuse

A man is arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card.

Mauricio Antonio Garcia, 28 years old, is charged with credit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle.

According to reports, a woman called police in December saying her wallet had been taken from her vehicle.

The wallet had her debit and credit cards as well as $200 in cash.

The investigation led to Garcia as it was found he reportedly used the card at a local convenience store.

He was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.