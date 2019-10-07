Man arrested for alleged criminal mischief report

A man is finally arrested in connection to a broken windshield reported in March.

Jorge Isaias Arteaga Alba, age 31, was identified as the suspect and charged with one case of criminal mischief.

The case first unfolded at almost 3 in the morning on March 21st, when police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Zaragoza Street for a criminal mischief report.

The victim told police that while she was inside her residence, she heard a loud noise outside and observed a man running away from the property and escaping in a vehicle. Upon further inspection, she discovered that the windshield to her vehicle had been broken.

Through the course of the investigation, Alba was identified as the suspect and was transferred to the Laredo Police Department for booking and processing and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond.