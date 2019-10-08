Man arrested for alleged theft of vehicle

Police have arrested a man for the alleged theft of a vehicle from over month ago.

Jose Luis Mendoza, age 45, was arrested Monday night and charged with theft of property and for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to reports, the case first unfolded on September 1st when authorities were dispatched for a stolen vehicle report. The victim stated that he first noticed the vehicle was missing from outside his residence at 1 a.m. and the report was filed and transferred to the Auto Theft Task Force.

Through the course of the investigation, Mendoza was identified as the suspect. He was transported to the Laredo Police Department for booking and processing and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a combined $60,000 bond.