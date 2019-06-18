Man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer

A man is apprehended after allegedly assaulting an officer and a second man who was under arrest.

Laredo Police arrested Jorge Alberto Contreras Flores, 47, on Monday night at the 100 block of Windrift Lane.

Authorities say the officer was attempting to detain a man when Contreras Flores attacked two individuals.

The officer gave Contreras Flores several commands to move away, but he ignored them and continued to assault them.

When back-up officers arrived, Contreras Flores attempted to flee the scene but was immediately caught.

The officer received sustained injuries to the facial area.

As a result, Contreras Flores was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, assault causing bodily injury and interference with public duties.