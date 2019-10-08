Man arrested for allegedly being in possession of crack cocaine

An alleged crack house is uncovered by police after they received reports of drug trafficking in the area.

Jose Alejandro Mendiola, 18 was arrested at the 3600 block of Galveston where the alleged activity took place.

Mendiola is accused of selling crack cocaine.

When police searched the residence they found 13 clear wrappings containing the substance and 14 baggies of what is believed to be marijuana.

Police surveyed the apartment where he lived prior to making the bust.

He is charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.