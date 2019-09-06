Man arrested for allegedly carjacking car owner at gunpoint

A Laredo car owner encounters a terrifying situation after a man held him at gunpoint and stole his vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Jose David Garcia Jr. and charged him with aggravated robbery with a firearm.

The incident happened on September 4th at around 2 in the afternoon when authorities were called out to the 4500 block of Sepulveda for a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that Garcia had demand the keys to his Chevy Equinox in front of his house.

After the owner refused to give up the keys, Garcia displayed a silver semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at him.

Fearing for his life, the victim gave him the keys to his vehicle and the suspect got inside the car and drove off.

Police put out a lookout for the black Equinox and constable deputies were able to locate the vehicle near Saunders and Fairway.

Officers were able to detain Garcia without incident and take him into custody.