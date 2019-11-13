Man arrested for allegedly damaging property of local business

A man is facing charges after he allegedly got drunk, and damaged the sign of a local business.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Alvarado and charged him with criminal mischief.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 12th at around 2 in the morning when officers were called out to a business located at the 500 block of Shiloh.

Officers met with a security guard who stated that Alvarado attempted to re-enter the business after he appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

The security guard refused to let him in which is when he became aggressive and allegedly broke one of the businesses’ signs.

Alvarado then fled the scene and ran into the brush behind the establishment.

A short while later, officers were called out to a disturbance at the 9400 block of McPherson where Alvarado was found inside the porch area banging on the door.

The owner of the property was able to detain Alvarado peacefully while officers arrived at the residence.