A man is in trouble with the law for allegedly harboring a runaway teenager.

According to Laredo Police, Arnoldo Garza, 48, was arrested for helping hide a 16-year-old girl.

During the course of the investigation, Garza was found with the teen at a hotel on Lomas Del Sur.

The teen had been reported as a runaway before.

Police say Garza also had run-ins with the law and was arrested before by DPS.

It’s unclear on what charges at this time.