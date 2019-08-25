Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

A man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Laredo Police arrested Gerardo Hill Guajardo, 33 in the case.

According to reports, the investigation started on August 5th when a boy under the age of 17 stated that he was assaulted by Guajardo.

After investigators conducted an interview with the victim, the Webb County District Attorney’s Office believed they had enough evidence to arrest Guajardo.

He was charged with six counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault of a child.

He was taken to the county jail with no bond.