Man arrested for allegedly slapping and body slamming men

A man is facing charges after allegedly getting into a brawl with a couple of men.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Esteban Lerma and charged him with assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on Monday, May 13th at around 3 p.m. when officers were called out to a disturbance near the 900 block of Monterrey Avenue.

When authorities arrived, they found several men in the middle of the street bleeding from their face.

The victims stated that Lerma became belligerent, and started yelling at them.

At one point, Lerma slapped one of the victims and body slammed the other.

Authorities were able to track down Lerma and make an arrest.

He was taken to the county jail on a $3,000 bond.