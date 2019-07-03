Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in the back

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times.

Laredo Police arrested Jose Casarez, 38 and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened back in March when police responded to a stabbing at the 2900 block of Vicente Street.

The officer met with a woman who told police while walking outdoors, she was approached by a man she knew asking for money.

During the encounter, an altercation broke out and the woman walked away. Shortly after, she heard footsteps, which is when Casarez allegedly stabbed her in the back three times.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.