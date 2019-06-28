Man arrested for allegedly stealing electronics from car

A car owner takes his vehicle in for some maintenance and realizes all his electronics were stolen.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Edward Morgan and charged him with burglary and theft of property.

The incident happened on June 13th when officers responded to a theft call.

The victim stated that he had dropped off his car for repairs and when he got it back he noticed that his GPS, cellphone, and tablet were missing.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who determined they had sufficient evidence to arrest Morgan in the case.