Beef bandit arrested for allegedly stealing meat from multiple stores

A man accused of stealing meat products from various grocery stores around town is captured by authorities.

Laredo Police arrested 46-year-old Hector Luis Cabellero and charged him with theft of property.

According to police, the incidents came to light on April 30th when officers received a theft call at the 4800 block of San Dario at around 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, a loss prevention specialist told authorities that a man and woman had entered various locations around town and stole meat products valued at $147 from different stores.

According to the specialist, the man and a woman also stole from the stores located on 210 W. Del Mar, 7811 McPherson Road, and 1301 Guadalupe Street.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined that they had enough evidence to secure an arrest.