Man arrested for allegedly stealing stereos from cars

A man is facing theft charges after he allegedly burgled two vehicles and stole the stereo systems from the cars.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Eduardo Sandoval in the case.

The case came to light on June 27th when officers received a burglary call at the 2400 block of Jacaman Road.

When officers arrived, they met with a victim who stated that someone had stolen his car stereo from his Chevy Tahoe.

The case was then turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who received another theft report the next day regarding another stolen stereo.

Authorities were called out to the 400 block of Union Pacific Boulevard where another victim had stated that someone stole the stereo from inside the car.

After a thorough investigation, officers determined they had enough evidence to arrest Sandoval.

He was charged with two counts of theft of property.

Sandoval was taken to the county jail on a $10,000 bond.