Man arrested for allegedly stealing students phone

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a student’s phone and attempted to sell it.

According to Laredo Police, 28-year-old Fabian Vazquez approached the young victim while dressed as a woman and asked to borrow his phone at the intersection of Seymour Avenue and Guatemozin Street.

Police say Vazquez then attempted to sell the phone to three people.

The victim was able to ping his phone and trace it to the intersection of Park Street and San Leonardo.

Vazquez was arrested and charged with theft of property.

He was taken to the county jail on a $5,000 bond.