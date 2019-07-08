Man arrested for allegedly taking pictures under women's skirts

A Texas man is arrested for allegedly taking pictures under women’s skirts at various stores.

Houston Police arrested 51-year-old Carl Gordon on Thursday at an H-E-B store near Memorial City.

Officers met with the management of the store and reviewed surveillance video showing the man watching a 60-year-old woman as she shopped.

Police say Gordon has continuously taken pictures under women's skirts at many locations as part of his sexual fantasy.

Gordon was taken to the Harris County Jail on a $2,500 bond.