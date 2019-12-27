Man arrested for controlled substance after hit and run

A man is arrested after a hit and run accident leads to the discovery of a controlled substance.

Juan Antonio Lira, age 37, was arrested on December 25th at approximately 9:29 a.m. and transported to Webb County Jail with no bond.

The case unfolded when the department responded to the 4200 block of Riverside Drive for a hit and run accident. Upon arrival at the scene, the officer observed the suspect vehicle still at the scene but unoccupied. The victim of the hit and run indicated that the male subject had left the scene running.

Officers proceeded to the location of the registered owner and upon arriving at the residence, the officer noticed a male subject with bloodstains on his shirt and bandage on his head standing outside.

As the officer was speaking with the male subject, the he pulled out a clear plastic baggy with white powder. The male subject was then placed under arrest and identified as Lira.

The officer returned to the scene of the accident and spoke to the victim who advised they did not want to press any charges for the hit and run.