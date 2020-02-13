Man arrested for defecating on side of road

A call on a theft turns into a rather bizarre arrest for Laredo police.

It all started Wednesday afternoon when police got a call about a man allegedly stealing food from a convenience store at the corner of Santa Maria and Park.

The clerk was able to provide a description of the suspect and police eventually tracked down 32-year-old Roberto Garcia III at the corner of San Eduardo and Sanchez Street.

To their surprise they reportedly saw him defecating along the side of the road in front of several people.

The store opted not to press charges so he was arrested for indecent exposure.