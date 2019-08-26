Man arrested for illegal dumping

A man is facing charges after he was caught throwing bags of trash on the side of the road.

The Webb County Environmental and Gaming Division arrested Christian Jesus Rojas, 27 on Saturday, August 3rd.

Officials say Rojas allegedly drove his Ford F-150 to a dead-end street in Mirando City and dumped multiple bags and boxes of trash as well as other waste items.

Rojas was caught on surveillance video set up by the Webb County Planning Department, Code Enforcement and Environmental Division.

Investigators were able to get a description of the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video and track down Rojas.

Rojas was arrested at his home in Oilton, Texas and was charged with illegal dumping.

Webb County Officials would like to remind the public that if they see any illegal dumping to call 956-523-4316.