Man arrested for illegal dumping

The Webb County Environmental and Gaming Division are cracking down on illegal dumping cases on the rise.

Hector Roman Ortiz, 25, was arrested after allegedly dumping wood into a brush area on a dirt road.

According to the Office of Constable Precinct One, a witness saw him hauling a trailer loaded with scrap before illegally dumping the wood.

Ortiz was arrested and held at a $500 bond.

“We continue to work diligently to ensure that the constituency does no abuse of our environment. Illegal dumping is a serious crime, you will be caught and arrested,” Constable Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, Jr. stated.

To report illegal dumping in Webb County, please call 956-523-4316 or 3-1-1.