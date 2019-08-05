Man arrested for allegedly making threats towards co-worker

A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a co-worker at his place of employment.

Laredo Police arrested Gerardo Eli Rodriguez, 35 and charged him with terroristic threats.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 1st at a business located at the 2600 block of NE Bob Bullock Loop.

When officers arrived, they met with one of the employees who stated that a co-worker made verbal threats, causing him to fear for his safety as well as others who work at the store.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Division who searched Rodriguez’s residence and determined that he did not have access to any weapons as well as no means of carrying out the alleged threat.

This incident sparked several rumors to surface online regarding a situation going on at our local stores.

Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza took to social media to clear the air and debunk all rumors about any incidents going on at any of our local businesses.

The Laredo Police Department would also like to remind the public that if anyone notices any suspicious activity they are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Also remember, the police department does take all kinds of threats seriously and those who are caught can and will be held responsible.

